Everton’s owners were actually really keen to sign £45m Tottenham player

Everton had a frustrating summer really in the transfer market as a number of big players left the club for pastures new.

The likes of Alex Iwobi were among the key faces to leave Goodison Park. In the end, striker Beto was the big signing for Sean Dyche and a poor start to the season has followed in the main.

Everton’s transfer policy has been heavily criticised over recent windows but according to The Athletic, certain players have actually been targeted who were a better profile, including current Tottenham man, Brennan Johnson.

Everton tried to sign Brennan Johnson before Tottenham move

According to The Athletic’s latest report on Everton’s transfer business, the Toffees board had admired Johnson for quite some time.

Indeed, it’s claimed that they had even tried hard to sign the forward while he was at Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, in the end, Johnson made a big money move worth around £45m to Tottenham in the summer.

Everton, meanwhile, are now scrapping for every point with Beto struggling for goals and Dyche still trying to work out his best way of playing with his current squad.

MORE EVERTON STORIES

Typical of the current era on Merseyside

Everton haven’t half wasted some huge money over the last few years. There has been huge spending on players but those players just haven’t worked out in the main. Quite whose fault that is, is open to debate

With a player like Brennan Johnson, the jury is obviously still out over how good he will turn out for Spurs.

He has made a good start though and it definitely looks like he is going to have an impact under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Whether or not he’d have done quite the same in a struggling Everton side, we’ll never know. But it does at least show the Toffees recruitment team had identified players the fans could have got on board with.

As usual, though, they missed the boat and are now left scrapping for Premier League survival again.