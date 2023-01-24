Everton were offered chance to sign 'unbelievable' Newcastle player but somehow turned it down











Everton were offered the opportunity to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes before he joined Newcastle United.

The Times have produced a report on the goings on behind the scenes at the club in recent years after the sacking of Frank Lampard.

They claim that in 2019, the Toffees were offered Guimaraes for £16 million by agent Kia Joorabchian when he was playing for Athletico Paranaense.

Joorabchian was apparently involved in plenty of Everton’s transfer business under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Everton could have signed Guimaraes

He had a hand in the arrivals of Brazilian duo Richarlison and Bernard as well as the loan deal which brought Anwar El Ghazi to Goodison Park.

That indicates that a deal was genuinely there to be done, but Everton turned Bruno down, and went on to sign Jean-Philippe Gbamin for £25 million from Mainz instead.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Bruno has been one of Newcastle’s key players as they have moved from relegation candidates last season to Champions League contenders this.

Meanwhile, Gbamin has made eight appearances in total for Everton after suffering awful injury luck and has spent the past two seasons out on loan at Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Getting rid of Lampard does not solve all of Everton’s problems and it remains to be seen who they get through the door to replace him.

Whoever it is will have precious little time in the transfer market to get deals over the line as the club looks to avoid dropping into the Championship.