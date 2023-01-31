Everton transfer news: Andre Ayew could be signed after transfer window shuts











Forward Andre Ayew could still sign for Everton even after the transfer window shuts this evening.

Daily Mail journalist Dominic King provided an update on the 33-year-old striker ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Everton are one of the only Premier League clubs who have yet to make a signing this month.

Given their current predicament, new recruits seem essential in the final hours of the window.

Sacking Frank Lampard last week has led to a drawn-out process finding a replacement.

Sean Dyche was hired yesterday, and he’s now under pressure to identify the right targets today.

It looks as though they’ve missed out on a move for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

They had a bid accepted, but he appears to have chosen Southampton over the Toffees.

Conor Gallagher was also identified as a key target, but the player wasn’t keen on the move.

To give Dyche more time to sculpt his squad, he could look to the free agent market.

This is why Andre Ayew could end up signing for Everton after the transfer window closes.

Ayew could still sign for Everton

Dominic King reported to the Daily Mail that, ‘Nothing is imminent at the moment and fans will be anxious up until the deadline.

‘Andre Ayew is a target but, as a free agent, he could theoretically be signed tomorrow.’

Ayew has never been the most prolific forward in England, but has a fan in Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

The pair worked together at Swansea City when Cooper said: “Andre is a really good player and a really good person.

“The team comes first with him, not himself.”

Ayew’s work-rate would certainly suit Sean Dyche’s style of football.

He’s similar to Ashley Barnes in that regard, although he’s equally prolific which may be a concern.

Dyche doesn’t need to rush into a deal with the Ghanaian international.

Everton could sign Ayew later on, with more imminent deals needing to be done today.

