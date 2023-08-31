Everton now set to make bid for ‘fantastic’ 26-year-old West Ham player

Everton are preparing a bid to take Maxwel Cornet on loan from West Ham for the season as the Toffees make last one push to bolster their attack.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Sean Dyche wants to be reunited with the Ivorian as the Hammers target Filip Kostic.

Maxwel Cornet has emerged as a potential target for Everton. The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Cornet was on Everton’s list of options as the hours ticked down.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

And it now seems that the Toffees are ready to confirm their interest with a bid. The Telegraph reports Everton are preparing an offer which would see the 26-year-old join on loan for the campaign.

Everton preparing bid for Cornet

West Ham are interested in signing Kostic. So Everton are seemingly hoping that any potential deal for the Juventus man will result in Cornet getting the green light to leave.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Cornet has had a frustrating time since making the move to the London Stadium. He missed much of last season due to injury. And when he was available, he was unable to force his way into the starting lineup on a consistent basis.

If West Ham can afford to loan him out, it may not be a terrible idea. And Everton know that he could be a very decent signing. He scored nine league goals during his one year at Burnley – much of that season was played under Dyche.

Dyche praised his ‘fantastic‘ form at one stage during that spell at Turf Moor. So he will be more than aware of what Cornet is capable of.

Everton will definitely not say no to having more quality in the final third. Already, it appears that a tough season lies ahead for the club.

So it would be a boost if they could reach an agreement with West Ham.