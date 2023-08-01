Everton now reportedly want to sign £35m player who Jordan Pickford says is a ‘legend’

Everton have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester United star Harry Maguire and it’s fair to say Jordan Pickford is a huge admirer of his England teammate.

Sean Dyche will be keen to bolster his backline this summer after losing Conor Coady and Yerry Mina. Maguire has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford after a difficult spell in Manchester.

And TEAMtalk reports that Sean Dyche is keen to bring Maguire to Goodison Park this summer, with Everton hoping to launch a bid to sign the centre-back.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at United after the arrival of Erik ten Hag last summer.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

But the defender still performed well for England at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, alongside Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

And if Maguire seals a switch to Merseyside this summer, Pickford would certainly be happy to link up with his England teammate.

Pickford on Maguire

Speaking to talkSPORT after England beat Iran in their World Cup opener in November, Pickford heaped praise on Maguire.

“We’ve got a great relationship,” Pickford said. “I think the majority of my caps have been with Harry playing infront of me.

“We work really well together and I think the defensive record we’ve had with Harry playing there is really good as well.

“He’s in a very good moment. Harry is a [legend] and really good to work with.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Maguire, alongside Pickford, has been ever-present for England under Gareth Southgate.

The duo have clearly struck up a good relationship during this spell, which would only benefit Maguire if he moved to Everton.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the Toffees are willing to spend around £35 million to land the United defender this summer. His wages could also prove to be a stumbling block for the Toffees.

But Maguire would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to Dyche’s squad and seems well-suited to the Englishman’s system.