Dyche really wants Everton to now sign ‘fantastic’ player after PL rival see £20m bid rejected

Everton are hoping to make a move for Harry Maguire, with Sean Dyche a big admirer of the Manchester United defender.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which notes that the Toffees are prepared to sell the likes of Michael Keane and Mason Holgate to help fund a potential move for the Englishman.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

It may perhaps come as a surprise to some that Harry Maguire remains at Old Trafford at this stage of the summer. He has come in for a lot of criticism during his time with Manchester United. And of course, Erik ten Hag recently decided to take the captaincy off him.

Everton want Maguire

TEAMtalk notes that West Ham have had a £20 million bid for the centre-back rejected this summer. But Everton are now looking to make a move of their own.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The report claims that Sean Dyche believes that the 30-year-old could have a big impact at Goodison Park as Everton look to avoid being dragged into another relegation battle.

TEAMtalk notes that Everton are prepared to sell a number of players to try and help fund a move for Maguire.

Obviously, it has been another difficult window for the Toffees. Their two signings so far have been Ashley Young on a free transfer, and Arnaut Danjuma on loan.

They have to be incredibly clever due to past mistakes made in the market. So it is surely going to be extremely difficult for Everton to make the kind of bid that Manchester United will accept for Maguire.

Already, United have made it clear that they want more than £20 million for the former Leicester City star. And it has to be said that there are not too many players within the Everton squad who could command a significant fee.

Maguire would have the potential to be a ‘fantastic‘ signing for Everton. But Toffees fans probably feel that they have little reason to get excited about these links at this stage.