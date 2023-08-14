Report: Everton now pushing hard to sign ‘exceptional’ £18m attacker after getting Jack Harrison

Everton are now pushing hard to try and sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds as they look to ramp up their summer business.

The Toffees completed a deal for Jack Harrison this weekend as they added much needed attacking flair to the squad.

But Sean Dyche is keen to add even more and will now push to get a deal for Gnonto done as well.

According to The Mail’s latest Transfer Confidential newsletter, Everton are now determined to get a deal for Gnonto over the line, after being frustrated in previous attempts.

As we know, Gnonto is trying to force through the move and has already caused a stir at Leeds by refusing to play.

Since then, Leeds have insisted he is not for sale but as time ticks by, it will become harder and harder for the Whites to keep their man.

Gnonto is expected to cost at least £18m if Everton want to buy him. That represents a nice profit for Leeds, albeit they’ll be losing one of their star men.

Lauded as an ‘exceptional‘ attacking player for his form at Leeds, Gnonto impressed despite relegation last term.

Gnonto and Harrison make Everton a new team

This would be great business by the Toffees if they can get a deal over the line for Gnonto. The signing of Harrison has given them pace in wide areas and Gnonto only adds to that.

Further, Gnonto is young enough to develop into a huge talent with the Toffees and he should have a big resale value as well in the future.

Leeds seem to be an open shop at the moment after being relegated and it’s threatening to derail their season.

But for clubs like Everton, it’s ideal, giving them the chance to pick up decent players for not huge amounts of money.