Everton now one step away from signing ‘exceptional’ £27m forward PL rival turned down this summer

Arnaut Danjuma is now just one step away from joining Everton after coming extremely close to joining AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from AS, which notes that the Toffees are set to pay £3.5 million while also covering the forward’s wages – presumably to secure a loan deal for the Dutchman.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Arnaut Danjuma looks set to finally seal a move to Everton. Of course, he underwent a medical ahead of a move to Goodison Park in the January transfer window. However, he ended up making the decision to head to Tottenham instead.

Danjuma one step away from Everton

That spell with Spurs did not go well for Danjuma. He barely played in North London. And according to the Evening Standard, Tottenham snubbed the chance to sign Danjuma permanently for £27 million. So he looks to make the move at the second attempt.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

AS reports that Danjuma is now just one step away from joining Everton. Villarreal want to offload the former Bournemouth forward this summer. And it seems that he is close to joining Sean Dyche’s side.

Obviously, Everton fans will be wary of reading too much into the speculation until it is confirmed that Danjuma is their player. Everything seemed to be done in the winter.

And the supporters may not be particularly pleased about the prospect of Danjuma joining now. While they could probably understand his preference to join Tottenham, it is surely fair to say that the situation was not handled in the best way.

Having said that, Everton are crying out for more quality in attack. And Danjuma has previously been labelled an ‘exceptional‘ forward.

He will be under greater pressure because of that previous decision. But the fans will certainly take to him if he can make an impact.