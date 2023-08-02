Everton now getting frustrated after bid rejected for ‘one of Europe’s top young players’

Everton are becoming increasingly frustrated after having a bid rejected for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto.

That’s according to the Mail Online who reported that Everton had a £15m bid for Gnonto rejected at the end of July.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Leeds and Daniel Farke’s position has always been clear – they are unwilling to sell the forward in this window.

Leeds’ determination to keep hold of Gnonto comes as no surprise given his performances towards the end of last season.

The Italian forward, who arrived from FC Zurich in Switzerland, surpassed all expectations in his debut season.

Gnonto was single-handedly winning Leeds vital points in the relegation race at times and it would seem he definitely has the quality to stay in the top flight.

And Everton would agree.

The club are desperately trying to reinforce their forward line and it looks like they may now be close to achieving their first significant forward signing.

Sean Dyche’s side are close to completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti.

And given Everton’s frustration in their bid for Leeds’ Gnonto, this break-through is very timely.

Despite now overseeing his second transfer window as Everton boss, Sean Dyche is yet to really shape a squad in his image.

The manager was supportive of the club when they failed to add a striker to cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, he doesn’t seem to be repeating the same tune now as he understandably wants to see progress.

Whether Everton will return with another bid for Leeds’ Gnonto remains to be seen, but fans can comfort themselves knowing a striker is en route.

Everton and Dyche will be incredibly keen to avoid another relegation race this season and need to now find a collective vision.

The club have suffered from their short-term planning in recent years and there now needs to be a plan with longevity.

And signing 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, ‘one of Europe’s top young players’, could be an excellent start.