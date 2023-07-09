Sunderland now set to make £3m plus add-ons bid for ‘outstanding’ Everton striker

Sunderland are planning to offer an initial £3 million for Everton striker Tom Cannon as the Black Cats set their sights on promotion next season.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (9/7; page 63), which notes that the Toffees were not expecting permanent bids for the 20-year-old in this window.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tom Cannon is one of a number of younger players probably wondering what sort of role he could play at Goodison Park next season.

Sunderland preparing bid for Tom Cannon

As the report notes, Everton need to sell players this summer. And with Ellis Simms already moving on, there is a chance for a young forward to send a message to Sean Dyche.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, Cannon may get the chance to follow Simms out of the door. The Sun on Sunday (9/7; page 63) reports that Sunderland want to make a bid to sign Cannon permanently.

Tony Mowbray’s men agonisingly missed out on promotion last term. And it is suggested that they are preparing a £3 million plus add-ons move for the Everton starlet.

Meanwhile, Luton and Preston North End also want the youngster.

Sunderland suffered for not having a natural goalscorer during the second-half of last season. Ross Stewart suffered a serious injury after scoring 10 goals in 13 games. And Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt was not the perfect fit for the role of leading the line on his own.

Stewart remains sidelined. Meanwhile, Gelhardt has returned to Elland Road. So there is an opportunity for someone to come in and establish themselves in the side.

And Cannon has shown what he can do in the Championship. He scored eight times while he enjoyed an ‘outstanding‘ loan with Preston during the second-half of last season.

Everton therefore, potentially face a tricky decision as they look to get their own summer going.