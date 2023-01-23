Everton contact Wayne Rooney about becoming their next manager











Everton have made initial contact with Wayne Rooney about the possibility of succeeding Frank Lampard as their next manager, but Goal reports that the Englishman has reservations about taking the Goodison Park job.

The Toffees are yet to officially announce a decision on Lampard. However, Goal reports that he has indeed been sacked following Everton’s defeat to West Ham at the weekend.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

A number of names have already been linked with the post. And it would appear that Everton have already reached out to potential targets about the role.

In fact, Goal reports that Everton have made informal contact with Rooney about the post. The 37-year-old is currently in charge of DC United, in his second role as a manager.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Rooney, of course, has a major connection with the Toffees. He made over 120 appearances across two spells on Merseyside. Unfortunately for those who want Rooney to take charge, it would appear that they are set for disappointment.

According to the report from Goal, Rooney has serious reservations about taking over at Everton right now. He has previously rejected the job while at Derby County. His work at Pride Park led to Paul Ince suggesting he has the potential to become a ‘top, top manager‘.

Everton now have a problem in their quest to find Lampard’s replacement. Of course, the Toffees are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. Their potential should be huge.

However, they have been in decline for several years. Lampard was not blameless by any means. But there is no question that he had such a tough job on his hands.

Rooney will surely want to become Everton manager at some stage. But he is probably wary of taking the job at a time when so much appears to be going wrong.

And he is unlikely to be the only one with real concerns.