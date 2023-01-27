Everton made an offer for £32m Arsenal player last summer











Everton made an offer to sign Alex Zinchenko during the summer before he left Manchester City to join Arsenal.

The Athletic claim that the Toffees wanted the Ukrainian international but he always preferred a move to the Emirates Stadium and joined the Gunners for £32 million.

As it turns out, that is a decision which has seen him battling for the Premier League title rather than embroiled in a relegation battle.

Arsenal lead the table, with Mikel Arteta nominated for January’s manager of the month, while Everton are managerless after sacking Frank Lampard.

Zinchenko turned down Everton

Moving to Everton would have seen Zinchenko battling with international teammate Vitalii Mykolenko for the left-back slot.

That said, he has midfield experience and for a team of Everton’s standing, perhaps he could have been more of a playmaker like he is with Ukraine.

Zinchenko got a great reception at Goodison Park last season, as their supporters showed support for him amid the war in Ukraine.

He has since established himself as first choice at Arsenal, with former Everton captain Arteta preferring his full-backs to be capable of moving inside and playing from there.

Zinchenko has done so well that rumours have started that Kieran Tierney could well leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Everton are yet to make a single January signing to boost their squad in the relegation battle, after their attempt to sign Arnaut Danjuma was hijacked at the last by Tottenham.