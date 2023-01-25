Journalist hints Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal this summer











Journalist James Benge has told CBS’ House of Champions podcast that there is a growing expectation that Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal this summer after losing his place as first-choice left-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It has been a frustrating season for Tierney. For much of his Arsenal spell, he has been one of the first names on the team sheet. However, injuries have been a problem for the Scotland international during his time at the Emirates.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal brought Oleksandr Zinchenko in during the summer. And while there was initially speculation that he may join as a central midfielder, the Ukrainian has largely kept Tierney out of the side.

Arsenal could consider selling Kieran Tierney in the summer

Zinchenko suits the system Arteta wants his side to play. Tierney is more of a traditional full-back. And he does not seem to find it as easy to play the inverted role Zinchenko has taken to seamlessly.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been used in that role. And with that, Benge has suggested that there is now a potential question mark over Tierney’s future at the Emirates.

“There’s a growing expectation at Arsenal right now that Kieran Tierney could move in the summer,” he told House of Champions.

“I don’t think Arsenal would push him out the exit door. But now that he’s not a guaranteed starter, I think that if the right offer came in, all parties are thinking this is something that might happen, not guaranteed.”

It would be a real shame to see Tierney leave. He is someone who gave fans reason for optimism during those difficult years after his £25 million arrival.

You would imagine that Mikel Arteta would love to keep him for as long as possible. But Tierney may also grow frustrated should he remain on the periphery of his squad.

He is an ‘brilliant‘ player. And he is one player whose effort can never be questioned.

It does not appear that Arsenal are going to be actively working to sell him. But clearly, if the right offer comes along, the Gunners will not necessarily rush to reject it.