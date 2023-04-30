Everton loanee was on fire yesterday, he scored a brilliant brace











Everton loanee Andre Gomes enjoyed a very good for French side LOSC Lille yesterday.

Journalist Andy Brassell was covering Lille’s 3-0 win over Ajaccio on BT Sport Score.

The 29-year-old was shipped out to Ligue 1 on deadline day by previous manager Frank Lampard.

He wasn’t in the squad for Everton’s first four games of the season, before being an unused substitute against Leeds United.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Lille offered Andre Gomes a way out of Everton in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Reports from France earlier this month suggested that Everton would be willing to sell Gomes this summer.

It’s no surprise given the incomings last summer that Gomes had dropped down the pecking order.

Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye were both brought in to improve their midfield options.

Both players have established themselves as first-choice this season, although results haven’t improved.

The Toffees are in serious danger of being relegated this campaign.

Andre Gomes is unlikely to want to return to Goodison Park next season to play in the Championship.

Everton loanee Andre Gomes impresses for Lille

Brassell was watching Lille dispatch Ligue 1 strugglers Ajaccio and commented on Gomes’ performance: “He’s only on loan to Lille this season.

“Of course, he had that horrendous injury in the game against Spurs going back, he’s just recovering.

“If he could play as well as he can every week, that’s why Barcelona bought him in the first place.

“Incredible technical skill, the ball came back to Andre Gomes about 25 yards out. He’s absolutely smacked it into the top corner.”

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

At times this season, Everton could have potentially benefitted from having Andre Gomes available in the side.

Their preference to play three in midfield would have certainly afforded him some opportunities.

He’s contributed to Lille’s attack with three goals and two assists, although that’s not a key part of his game.

His passing game has benefitted the French side during his time at the club.

Whether he’s done enough to earn a permanent move in the summer is another matter.

Show all