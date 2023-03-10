Everton leading race to sign £66.5m striker, but face competition from PL rivals











Everton are said to be exploring a move for AS Roma centre-forward Tammy Abraham, as the potential price tag for the 25-year-old emerges.

With three years remaining on his current deal, Abraham would command a fee of £66.5m, with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Everton are ‘in the front row’ for the forward’s signature, though face competition from Aston Villa, with whom Abraham spent a year on loan.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

As reported via Gazzetta Dello Sport: “With a club (Roma) that needs to make capital gains, it’s no mystery that convenient offers could come from the Premier League, with Everton and Aston Villa in the front row.”

The former Chelsea player enjoyed a debut campaign in Serie A during the 2021/22 season, scoring 27 goals in 53 games in all competitions as Jose Mourinho’s side lifted the Europa Conference League.

Abraham goals would be invaluable to an Everton side lacking in threat

However, the England international has suffered a bit of second season syndrome this year, with a total of seven goals in 35 games in all competitions.

Such a return for the Blues would have Abraham at the top of the scoring charts at Goodison Park, with Demarai Gray currently Everton’s leading goalscorer, with six goals in all competitions.

Indeed, Everton’s striking woes have been well-documented, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled for fitness, featuring just 12 times for the Toffees so far this campaign.

Richarlison has yet to be replaced following his £60m move to Spurs last summer, compounded by the £45m sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United in January.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Everton’s lack of recruitment has seen the club embroiled in a second successive scrap for survival, but if Premier League status can be secured, Tammy Abraham could transform Sean Dyche’s side.

With cash for recent departures still unspent, including Moise Kean’s £25m transfer fee following his permanent switch to Juventus earlier this week, Everton have money to spend this summer and must spend it wisely.

Tammy Abraham won’t come cheap, but such a prolific goalscorer could be an invaluable addition to this Everton side.