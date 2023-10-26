Everton keen on signing ‘brilliant’ £15m goal machine striker

Everton will be looking to the January window for new signings as they continue to struggle in the Premier League this season.

The Toffees had a quiet summer window that saw them only really spend big on Beto. Since then, Sean Dyche has struggled to get consistent performances and results. Further, a threat of a 12-point deduction is now hanging over them as well.

However, the club could look to make new signings still and according to 90Min, Everton are among the teams keen on signing Serhou Guirassy from VFB Stuttgart.

Everton join chase for Serhou Guirassy

According to 90Min, Everton have made it known they are among the admirers of Guirassy.

The big striker has been in remarkable form over in Germany, scoring a stunning 15 goals in just nine games this season.

A number of Premier League sides, including Tottenham, are believed to be keen on Guirassy as well.

West Ham and Brentford are also named among the interested parties, while big clubs in Europe such as Ajax and Lyon are also keen.

A move to the Premier League, though, will likely appeal to Guirassy.

Ideal January signing if form remains

In terms of in-form players in Europe right now, they don’t come much hotter than Serhou Guirassy.

The big striker has been nothing short of sensational and it’s little wonder people are regarding him as being an ‘absolutely brilliant’ striker.

Of course, Everton will need all the firepower they can get to escape any sort of relegation problems.

Right now, and with that points deduction looming, it’s looking like being a miserable old season for the Toffees.

However, if they are in with a sniff of staying up and can make signings in January to help that, then Guirassy could well be the ideal player.

Whether or not he can maintain this current form, though, remains to be seen.