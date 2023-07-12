Everton in talks with £27m attacker who ‘makes you sit on the edge of your seat’

Everton have reportedly re-opened talks with Arnaut Danjuma over a potential summer move.

This is according to Teamtalk, who say the Toffees are looking to sign the Netherlands international once again.

Danjuma was on the verge of signing for Everton in January, but he then opted for a loan move to Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 26-year-old had reportedly even passed a medical for the Goodison Park side before pulling the plug on the move.

His move to London was largely fruitless as he barely got any game time at a Spurs outfit in complete disarray.

Meanwhile, Everton managed to stay up in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

The Toffees are now looking to kick on under Sean Dyche and are seemingly willing to give Danjuma another chance.

Dyche has apparently given Everton the green light to make another move for the Villarreal winger.

The Spanish club are reportedly open to letting Danjuma move again ahead of the new season.

‘Like Robben’

Danjuma is a great player, without a doubt. After all, he had Premier League clubs after him last season.

He’s a confident player who previously said he felt he was one of the best wingers in the world, based on his stats in 2021-22 .

Danjuma told The Guardian: “If we look at what I’ve done (in the 2021/22) season it’s quite fair and factual to say I’m among the best wingers in the world.

“To be the best you need to aim for more, and there’s so much I still want to achieve.

“I work with the striker coach on a daily basis. He sends me clips of every training session. I look into my movement, the way I run, how I pop the ball off.

“I look into my shape, where I stand in the formation. After the game we go through it and see there’s a lot of stuff I can do better.”

And in 2021, Rafael van der Vaart told VoetbalZone that Danjuma reminded him of Netherlands legend Arjen Robben.

“We have a golden player on our hands,” he said. “He can decide something, like Robben.

“Gave him the ball, something is happening. Danjuma has that. He makes you sit on the edge of your seat.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

You’d think that Danjuma regrets opting for Tottenham over Everton earlier this year, considering he barely got a look-in.

Based on this report, the Toffees are willing to give Danjuma another chance, so let’s see how this lead progresses.

The Evening Standard claimed that Tottenham had the chance to sign Danjuma permanently for £27million before opting against the move.

That’s not a bad price tag, and Everton may well want to make the most of this renewed opportunity.