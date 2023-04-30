Spurs now lead race for 'unplayable' £50m PL star after discreet enquiries











Tottenham Hotspur now lead the race to sign Allan Saint-Maximin, having made discreet enquiries for the Newcastle United star earlier this year.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (30/4; page 76), who suggest that Newcastle could demand up to £50 million for the Frenchman.

Allan Saint-Maximin remains one of the more perplexing players in the Premier League. For some time, he seemed to be one of the only players of genuine game-changing quality in Newcastle’s side.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

However, it is probably fair to say that he has not quite managed to keep up as Eddie Howe’s side made giant strides of progress.

Tottenham lead race for Saint-Maximin

And it now seems that he could leave in the summer. The Sunday Mirror (30/4; page 76) reports that there is doubt over his future at St James’ Park.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

AC Milan are admirers. But his most likely destination is currently Tottenham Hotspur. It is claimed that Spurs are the front-runners for his signature.

They have been keen on the 26-year-old for some time. And the report suggests that they made enquiries for the winger behind the scenes during the January transfer window.

Saint-Maximin would be an intriguing signing for Tottenham. There is absolutely no doubt that, on his day, he can be simply ‘unplayable‘.

However, there can also be little question that he has never quite lived up to expectations. In fact, his record of 13 goals and 21 assists in 119 games for the Magpies is not good enough for someone of his ability.

Tottenham already have some superb attacking players. So if they are going to spend £50 million on another, it surely has to be someone very special.

It is surely not unfair to say that there are doubts over whether Saint-Maximin would be that – despite his obvious quality.