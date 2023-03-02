Everton have made contact to sign 25-year-old who Harry Kane thinks is a ‘great player’











Everton have made contact with Roma over the prospect of signing England international Tammy Abraham this summer.

The i report that Everton and Aston Villa tried to land the 25-year-old during the January transfer window but the Serie A side would not sell.

The report claims that both sides have not been put off, and Villa are looking at bringing Abraham back in the summer as Unai Emery seeks a striker.

Everton still need someone to replace the goals of Richarlison, but only have any chance of signing Abraham if they stay in the Premier League.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Everton among clubs chasing Tammy Abraham

The report claims that Abraham would cost a huge £67 million to move this summer, and that is the value of his buyback clause to Chelsea.

It seems the capital club are not in the mood to let him go on the cheap, but they are more agreeable to a summer exit than they were in January.

Chelsea spent a fortune this winter and still need an out-and-out centre-forward, so it cannot be ruled out that they would pay the money.

View Instagram Post

Abraham has been linked with their London rivals Arsenal, as well as Tottenham, whose talisman Harry Kane alongside him for England.

But Kane is certainly a big fan of the former Chelsea man and was full of praise for the striker when he spoke to TalkSPORT back in June 2022.

“I think that Tammy is a great player,” he said. “He’s had a fantastic season at club level, he’s still learning and has experience to gain but every time he comes here he works hard and trains hard.

“He wants to impress the manager, he wants to score goals and of course it’s great to have competition in every position and in the Premier League we have some great English strikers who are scoring goals on a regular basis.

“Tammy is doing that for Roma as well so he’s a great player and I’m sure he’ll want to keep improving, keep working hard and that’s what he’ll try and do in this camp and going back to club level as well.”