Everton have just tried to sign West Ham star who Jurgen Klopp called ‘fantastic’

Everton have reportedly just enquired about the possibility of signing West Ham United striker Danny Ings this summer.

The Toffees are on the market for a new centre-forward this week. They are expected to complete the signing of Beto, but it looks like Sean Dyche would like another one – Ings.

However, The Times have shared some bad news for Everton fans.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Everton enquired about signing Danny Ings from West Ham

Everton-linked Danny Ings joined West Ham United from Aston Villa in January this year.

The England international, branded as ‘fantastic‘ by Jurgen Klopp, is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, but he has started just eight games for the Irons in all competitions since he joined them.

West Ham are now set to sign at least one more striker before the window shuts on Friday, which would push Ings further down the pecking order.

Everton probably saw an opportunity there, and the report claims they asked West Ham about the possibility of singing Ings this week.

However, the striker is apparently ready to stay at the London Stadium and fight for his place in the side.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

TBR View:

Everton are right to consider a move for a player like Danny Ings.

The Englishman, even though he’s 31, showed at Southampton that he is a goalscorer. If he gets chances, he usually puts them away, and that’s exactly what the Toffees need right now.

However, unless there’s a U-turn from Ings in the next four days, it looks like he will be staying at West Ham at least until the January transfer window.

It will be interesting to see who Everton will consider now after they bring in Beto.