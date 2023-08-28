West Ham United are reportedly keen to sign Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, and the player is open to the move too.

The Irons need a new centre-forward after selling Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta earlier in the window. They are doing everything they can to bring in a new number nine, and Alberto seems to be a serious option.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth on X.

Tim Steidten has flown to Brazil to sign Yuri Alberto for West Ham

Tim Steidten has been a very busy man since he joined West Ham United as the club’s Technical Director.

The German has already helped the club sign James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and most recently, Mohammed Kudus, but he’s not done just yet.

West Ham are desperate to sign a new striker before the window shuts on Friday, and Sky journalist Sheth has revealed that Steidten has flown over to Brazil to strike a deal for Alberto.

The Hammers director is set to have face-to-face talks with Corinthians officials to seal a transfer for the talented 22-year-old Brazil international.

Sheth tweeted: “West Ham United Technical Director Tim Steidten has flown to Brazil for face-to-face talks with Corinthians officials over signing of Yuri Alberto.

“Player open to the move.”

TBR View:

Yuri Alberto is a fine talent.

The Brazilian, a ‘very dynamic‘ striker, has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists for Corinthians so far this season, and he has all the qualities to succeed at the top level.

West Ham need someone who will fit their style and score goals, and although it could be difficult for Alberto to come in and hit the ground running, he is a great long-term option.

Steidten has already pulled off a few brilliant signings for West Ham this summer, and it will be interesting to see if he can get this done as well before Friday.