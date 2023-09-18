It was another disappointing result for Everton yesterday against Arsenal and midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye struggled against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Pundit Trevor Steven was covering the match on TalkSPORT International and wasn’t impressed with the Senegalese international.

Sean Dyche’s side dug in for nearly 70 minutes as they looked to snatch a result against one of the Premier League’s top sides.

However, a well-worked corner routine saw Leandro Trossard open his foot up and smash the ball past Jordan Pickford.

It was an exceptional finish and although Everton tried to fight back in the final moments, they never really tested David Raya.

There was one moment in particular from Idrissa Gueye against Arsenal that would have particularly annoyed Everton fans.

Alongside Amadou Onana, they simply couldn’t cope with the visitor’s midfield.

The £80,000-a-week midfielder tried to make amends in the second half but failed miserably at one particular moment.

Everton midfielder Gueye struggles against Arsenal

As Everton chased a goal to try and avoid another home defeat this season, Gueye picked up the ball in Arsenal’s half.

He drove forward, but instead of picking out a teammate, he hit a wild shot from distance.

It flew wide and speaking on commentary, Trevor Steven said: “And he’s got a wry smile after that, if you’re an Evertonian looking there you’re going to be frustrated and annoyed with that.

“It’s a shocking shot from Idrissa Gueye, under no pressure.”

That sort of poor decision-making has underpinned Everton’s entire season so far.

They’ve suffered narrow defeats to Fulham, Wolves and now Arsenal at Goodison Park despite having some good chances in the previous two matches.

Everton have found it difficult to score goals for years, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffering injury after injury.

Summer signing Beto has looked good since his arrival but struggled to get into the game yesterday.

He was very unfortunate to pick up a facial injury against Aston Villa earlier in the season that ruled him out until yesterday.

Everton fans won’t want to see Gueye trying too many more shots from distance like he did against Arsenal yesterday.

The Senegalese international protects the defence well but needs to stick to his task rather than trying to score wondergoals from distance.