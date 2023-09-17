Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Everton have a 25-year-old who is actually really quick 

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has heaped praise on Everton striker Beto after a promising start to life at Goodison Park.

Hasselbaink was speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Everton’s clash against Arsenal today.

Beto made the switch to Merseyside from Serie A outfit Udinese over the summer and has impressed during the early stages of the season.

Indeed, the 25-year-old made his Premier League debut against Sheffield United last time out and looked a real handful.

And the striker seems to have earned an admirer in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Hasselbaink on Beto

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hasselbaink explained why he thinks Beto is well-suited to playing in a Sean Dyche side.

“I can relate a lot with him,” Hasselbaink said. “He hasn’t played for a big club in Portugal and he’s here now at a really big club.

“Same with me, I didn’t play with a big club in Holland and I went to Leeds – a big club in England. When you see him and when he speaks, it’s refreshing.

“You can see that he wants to do well, he wants to work. What he’s saying is ‘I might not be the most technical player, but I will be the hardest-working player’.

“I think the profile of him, I like it. He’s strong, he can bring his teammates into the game. There’s going to be a lot of games that Everton is going to play far away from the opposition’s goal and he can do that.

“He’s quick, he can go in behind. He’s adapted his game.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Beto does seem like a good fit to lead the line for Everton and should provide Dyche with a similar option to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Of course, Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years and the Toffees have lacked the right profile of player to step in for the Englishman.

But Beto provides Dyche with a real presence up front, while he also boasts exceptional pace.