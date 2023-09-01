Everton could now make ambitious late move to sign £45m Manchester City star today

Everton have been linked with an ambitious move to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan today.

The Toffees have signed Beto, Chermiti and Ashley Young on permanent deals this summer, while Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma have come in on loan.

iNews have now linked Phillips with a move to Goodison Park.

Everton linked with a move to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City

Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United last year in a deal worth £45 million (Sky Sports).

The Englishman was one of the best players at Elland Road during his time there, and he had big dreams when he made the move to Pep Guardiola’s side over 12 months ago.

Phillips has a treble to show off now, but sadly for him, game time has been hard to come by. He played less than 600 minutes of football in all competitions last season, and he’s yet to step on the pitch this campaign.

Now, among all the rumours flying around on transfer deadline day, the report claims Phillips could become an ambitious target for Everton‘s ‘well-connected’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

It has been claimed that Manchester City could allow Phillips to leave the club before tonight’s deadline.

If Everton can pull it off, it would be an incredible signing. The fact that Liverpool wanted him earlier in the window and couldn’t get him would make it all the more satisfying.