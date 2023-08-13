Everton close to signing £11m Leeds United player

Everton are close to signing Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, with talks for the Elland Road star now very advanced.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen their squad for the new season after suffering an opening day defeat to Fulham.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Harrison is a player who has been on their radar all summer and with a firesale going off at Leeds, it now looks like the Toffees have made their move.

According to the respected Times journalist Paul Joyce, Everton are now pushing to sign Harrison, with a deal and interest at a very advanced stage.

Everton have had a fairly quiet window compared to some but are determined to add new faces before the window slams shut in a few weeks’ time.

They have added another winger in the former of Arnaut Danjuma but Sean Dyche is keen have more options and views Harrison as the ideal type of signing.

Signed by Leeds for £11m, Harrison has been a standout player for the Whites ever since. Lauded as being a ‘terrific‘ winger, Harrison would add pace, directness, and Premier League experience to the Everton ranks.

Jack Harrison is ideal for Everton

Given the Toffees need new players and need to ensure they are an attacking threat, Jack Harrison is the perfect sort of signing for them right now.

Harrison is clearly keen to get back into the PL and Everton have obviously seized the moment to go and get him in.

Everton’s miserable start to the season has left Goodison Park feeling on a bit of a downer. It’s now down to Dyche and the board to ensure new players arrive who can have an impact.

On paper, Jack Harrison is a player who does just that.