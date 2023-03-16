Everton and West Ham eyeing Sheraldo Becker who is now valued at £13 million











Everton and West Ham United reportedly still both have Sheraldo Becker on their list.

The two Premier League clubs supposedly both attempted to sign the Union Berlin striker on deadline day in January.

German journalist Christian Falk claimed a bid did go in for Becker.

Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

He did not specify which if the two clubs made the bid or how much it was worth.

But Union were able to retain the 28-year-old.

That was a big positive for them, with Union having a really good season in 2022/23. Currently, they are sitting fourth in the Bundesliga table.

They are seven points off the top, and Becker has made a good contributed to their success, scoring eight goals. He’s also laid on seven assists.

Everton and West Ham’s interest is no surprise.

The Toffees are currently the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League with 20, along with Wolves and Southampton.

And West Ham have hit just 24.

Both clubs have need for a new number nine, and perhaps Becker may wind up at one of these outfits in the summer.

According to the official Bundesliga website, Becker is blessed with a ‘frightening burst of pace’. He is also ‘capable of subtle finishes as well as net-busting rockets’.

Sheraldo Becker valued at £13 million as Everton and West Ham eye striker, they could double his wages

Sport Bild have reported that Becker is still on Everton and West Ham’s radars since the previous links in January.

Apparently, he currently has a market value of £13 million.

It is stated that Becker would be able to earn pretty much doubt his current wage at Union if he moved to England. At the moment he takes home between €1.5 million (£1.3 million) and €2 million (£1.7 million).

It is possible that the fates of Everton and West Ham this season will be significant.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Both clubs are under the threat of relegation right now.

Becker is unlikely to want to move to a club that drops into the Championship.

It’s very possible he won’t fancy moving anywhere. Union are fighting to finish in the Champions League places.

If they qualify for the competition, Becker will surely be difficult for other clubs to prise away.