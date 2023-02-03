Everton Transfer News: Toffees tried to land Sheraldo Becker before deadline day











Everton and West Ham were both trying to sign Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker on deadline day, and a bid actually came in as well.

That’s according to German journalist Christian Falk anyway, who claims that a bid arrived in Berlin for Becker on deadline day, with both the Toffees and Hammers keen.

Falk says in his latest column for CaughtOffside that Becker was being targeted by both West Ham and Everton throughout the window. In the end, a bid came in from one of those – albeit it’s unclear which one – right before the deadline passed.

Becker has been instrumental in helping Union Berlin to within touching distance of a Champions League place. It’s with that in mind that Falk claimed Berlin didn’t want to do business in the end.

Becker, 27, has scored eight goals this season. He’s been linked with Nottingham Forest in the past as well.

Described by another journalist, Manuel Veth, as being ‘lightning quick‘, Becker could yet be on the move in the summer, though. Falk claims the striker’s contract is up in 2025, and as it stands, he’s open to a move to the PL.

TBR’s View: Will Everton ever get a signing in

The Toffees had a nightmare in January, didn’t they? Lost Anthony Gordon, sacked a manager, then replaced him with one without having time to add new signings.

Sean Dyche faces a mammoth task in keeping Everton up now. Even free agents are turning them down, with Andrew Ayew having signed for Nottingham Forest.

In terms of Sheraldo Becker, it’s easy to see why Everton and West Ham like him. He’s a powerful forward player who’s been in fine form. Of all the options, too, he’s one who wouldn’t have cost the world either.