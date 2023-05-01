ESPN pundit slams Ryan Mason for talking 'absolute nonsense' after Liverpool v Tottenham











Former Reds stalwart Steve Nicol has slammed Ryan Mason for claiming that Tottenham were the better side against Liverpool yesterday.

Tottenham came back from 3-0 down to make it 3-3 in the final minute, only for Diogo Jota to score in injury time and send Mason and Spurs fans home unhappy once again.

However, at the end of the game, Mason claimed that his Tottenham side were the better side. He used the term ‘by a country mile’ in assessing his side.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

And speaking on ESPN after the game, Nicol slammed Mason, claiming he was talking ‘nonsense’.

“That is scary. That is completely and utterly delusional. Liverpool have got three times the amount of ball as you. Double the amount of passes. You were 3-0 down. Just absolutely delusional nonsense,” Nicol said.

“Look, I know when you sit on the bench you see things a different way for your team. But to turn round and say they were a better side by a country mile. I’d love to know if there’s anyone on the planet who agrees. Everything tells you it’s absolute nonsense, complete garbage.”

Mason – who believed to be earning around £58k-a-week as interim manager – has watched on in both games now to see his team start slowly. However, Spurs have showed some fight, giving Mason something to build on.

Nicol has a point here actually. Why Ryan Mason decided to say his Tottenham side were so much better is bizarre.

Most people watching that game yesterday would have been adamant that Liverpool were better. Even in the second half when Spurs fought back, Liverpool still had chances.

Unfortunately, Mason has got this one wrong.