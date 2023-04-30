Diogo Jota shares what Jurgen Klopp told him just before coming on vs Tottenham











Liverpool goalscoring hero Diogo Jota has shared what Jurgen Klopp told him just before he entered the field against Tottenham today.

Jota sent Anfield into elation with a huge late winner after Spurs had fought back from 3-0 down to level through Richarlison heading into injury time.

However, Jota had the last laugh. He picked up a sloppy pass from Lucas Moura to fire past Fraser Forster. For Jota and Liverpool, it was a massive moment that will have a big bearing on their push for European football.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And speaking to the BBC after the game, Jota revealed that Klopp’s instructions were actually more about getting control back in the game, rather than goals.

“At that moment it was important to get second balls, that’s what he asked of me. The second goal gave Tottenham confidence, it’s Premier League and it’s hard to manage,” Jota said.

Jota is well known for being busy when he’s on the field. It’s one of the reasons Klopp signed him, with his pressing and work-rate a really admirable trait.

Of course, getting the goal was massive for Jota. But his performance overall was just what Klopp wanted and the finish itself summed up the Portuguese forward.

TBR’s View: Diogo Jota a class act for Liverpool

Jota’s late goal was one of the most dramatic moments of the season so far. To see Richarlison go from elation to dejection in minutes would have delighted Liverpool fans.

But away from the drama, Jota is simply a quality player and a class act for the Reds. His finish was ice cold in a huge moment and that’s what he’s done ever since he signed for the club.

His words on what Klopp told him are an interesting insight. Klopp would have wanted the goal as well, but Jota delivered just what his manager wanted as a whole.