Craig Burley has been asked who he would take if given the choice between Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham.

There is no question that Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are two of the most exciting talents in world football right now.

Saka has been pivotal in guiding Arsenal into pole position for the Premier League title this season. Meanwhile, Bellingham is surely going to become one of the most expensive footballers in the world at some stage in the near future.

Burley picks between Saka and Bellingham

Bellingham’s ability has been no secret for a number of years now. And that is probably also the case with Saka – though he has seemingly taken his game to another level in recent seasons.

Burley was asked on ESPN whether he would take Bellingham or Saka if he could only sign one. And it says a lot about the Arsenal star that it was seemingly such a close battle.

“I love both of them clearly,” he told ESPN. “But if you gave me one of them, if you said I could only have one of them for the next 10 years, and I hate this, just by a smidge, I would take Jude Bellingham.”

It is going to be fascinating to see how each player develops over the next few years. They both burst onto the bigger stages when they were so young.

Bellingham was one of the most exciting players in the Championship at 16. Meanwhile, Saka took absolutely no time to establish himself as one of the shining lights at the Emirates.

It appears that both players could have the talent to be amongst the very best in the world – and they could be at that level for some time.

There are so many factors which will impact what level they reach. But on talent alone, their potential is frightening.

And in truth, you probably could not argue had Burley come up with a different answer to the question on another day.