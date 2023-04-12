Erik Lamela can see why Tottenham fans want 51-year-old as next boss











Erik Lamela has suggested that he can understand why Tottenham Hotspur fans would love to see Mauricio Pochettino now return as manager.

The Argentinian was speaking to The Times ahead of Sevilla’s Europa League clash with Manchester United this week. And one of the subjects he was reflecting on was Mauricio Pochettino‘s time at Tottenham.

Erik Lamela made over 250 appearances for Spurs before his departure. And many of those came during Pochettino’s tenure – which saw Tottenham challenge for the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final.

Unfortunately, Tottenham were not able to take that final step. But there is hope amongst some supporters that he may soon get the opportunity to finish what he started.

Lamela backs Pochettino for Tottenham return

Spurs, of course, are without a permanent manager following Antonio Conte’s departure. And Pochettino seems to be one of those in contention to become Tottenham boss.

Lamela certainly appears to have thrown his support behind Pochettino. The forward lauded the 51-year-old, before explaining how he can see why fans want him back.

“I haven’t spoken to Mauricio for a while but I feel huge appreciation for the years we spent together, it was a long time and we shared a lot of things,” he told The Times.

“Mauricio was a very intelligent coach, who knew always how to lead the group in the best way. He loved working hard, improving, that sense of competition. He was always looking for every detail. He had lots of qualities and that showed in the results that we had.”

“I think the fans have great affection for him because of all the things he did for the club, during all the years he was there,” he says. “He put the club at the top, both in England and in Europe, and for many years, and at Tottenham that shouldn’t be underestimated.

“The fans enjoyed that. I hear they want him back. I understand it, whether it will happen, I don’t know.”

Few appointments would galvanise the Tottenham fanbase quite like Pochettino coming back. His stock has probably fallen since he guided Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019. But he remains an elite manager.

He remains loved by the supporters, who have had to watch a lot of soulless football in the years since his departure.

Pochettino returning would not guarantee success. He would need to find a way to move on many of the players who were key during his tenure.

And he would be returning to a Tottenham side who have gone backwards since his exit.

But clearly, Daniel Levy would not have to explain his choice if he brought Pochettino back.