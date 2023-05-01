Eric Dier gets blasted after 'terrible' moment in Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield yesterday, and commentator Jim Beglin was far from impressed with Eric Dier’s defending.

Spurs got off to a shocking start. They went 3-0 down after just 15 minutes, and we’re sure every player on the pitch would’ve seen flashbacks of that Newcastle game a week ago.

Dier didn’t look great even after conceding three goals, and one moment when he gave the ball away in the first half shocked Beglin.

You’d expect Tottenham‘s defenders to wake up after conceding three goals in 15 minutes, but they continued to struggle even after Mo Salah’s strike.

In the 23rd minute, Curtis Jones intercepted Harry Kane’s aerial pass and nodded it down to Andy Robertson. The Scotsman, who didn’t have a great game himself, drove forward with the ball at his feet and tried to feed Cody Gakpo through on goal.

That pass wasn’t a great one and Dier easily intercepted it. He was under no pressure whatsoever, but he still managed to make an absolute meal of it.

The 29-year-old casually passed the ball back to Robertson, who then switched it out wide to Mo Salah. Premier League Productions commentator Conor McNamara was shocked and exclaimed: “What was Dier thinking there?”

Jim Beglin then added: “I can remember last week (against Newcastle), Dier trying to bring some sort of voice to what was going wrong at the back.

“But he himself now is making terrible errors here. They’re not helping themselves, it’s a self-destruct at times.”

TBR View:

Dier is going through a really bad patch for Tottenham.

The Englishman seemed to have improved massively under Antonio Conte last year, but his performances recently have been very, very poor.

Dier was at fault for Manchester United’s second goal midweek and he missed an absolute sitter that could’ve won them the game in the second half. His bad run continued to the Liverpool game, who found it easy against him in the first 15 minutes.

Tottenham take on Crystal Palace next and that will not be an easy game. If Dier and his pals at the back don’t step up, the Eagles will cause them all sorts of problems.

