Emmanuel Petit admits he’s in love with ‘perfect’ Arsenal player after PSV victory

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has been raving about one of Arsenal’s new signings Declan Rice.

Petit was on TalkSPORT (21/9 8:40am) after Arsenal’s magnificent return to the Champions League.

The majority of Mikel Arteta’s side were making their Champions League debuts against PSV Eindhoven last night.

The Emirates was electric as Bukayo Saka got the home side off to the perfect start.

A 4-0 win was just what Arsenal needed and it was arguably the Gunners best performance of the season.

A player who appears to have made a huge difference to how Arsenal player is Declan Rice.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old midfielder has immediately adapted to Arteta’s style of play and was magnificent against last night.

Emmanuel Petit has admitted that he’s been begging Arsenal to sign Rice for years.

He believes that any top Arsenal side relies on having a top player in the holding midfield role.

Rice fits the bill perfectly and didn’t look fazed at all when making his Champions League debut.

Petit raves about Arsenal star Rice

Asked about the England international, Petit said: “I’m in love with this guy!

“Before he arrived at Arsenal I was begging Arsenal to sign him for two, three years already.

“I think this guy is a natural-born leader and he has so many qualities, he shows so much maturity and composure on the pitch and this is exactly what Arsenal needed for ages.

“For so many years, [Bukayo] Saka and [Thomas] Partey have done a great job last season.

“But I remember when Arsenal used to win titles and fight for the big prizes, there were always so many great holding midfielders so I think Rice is the perfect player for Arsenal.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice appears to be getting better and better every time he plays for Arsenal, which will come as no surprise to Petit.

He’s not the only person who has noticed Rice’s leadership skills at the club, with Mario Melchiot suggesting he’s a captain on the pitch even without wearing the armband.

Rice is now Arsenal’s record transfer but that tag doesn’t appear to be fazing him at all.

He’ll be hoping to reach new heights and fulfil his incredible potential at the Emirates over the next few seasons.