Alan Shearer has named Arsenal star Declan Rice in his team of the week after his performance against Everton.

Writing on the Premier League website, Shearer included the 24-year-old alongside Bernardo Silva and Pascal Gross in midfield.

Mikel Arteta will once again be pleased with his side coming away from Goodison Park with three points on Sunday.

It wasn’t an easy result to get despite Arsenal dominating possession throughout the match.

Everton sat deep, soaked up pressure and forced Arteta’s side to probe around the box without creating too many clear opportunities.

Eventually, a moment of magic from Leandro Trossard proved to be the difference, but there were several great performances across the squad.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Shearer wanted to highlight how good Declan Rice was for Arsenal against Everton.

Not only that, he pointed out that the England international appears to be constantly improving.

Given Rice is only 24, he’s still got plenty of time to improve before he reaches his peak.

He might be in the perfect place to do that at Arsenal as Arteta has proven he can get the very best out of his young players.

Shearer hails Rice’s performance for Arsenal vs Everton

When including the midfielder in his team, Shearer said: “A real powerhouse performance. He is growing in influence with every match.”

Rice put in a fantastic performance, especially when in possession.

He completed every one of his dribbles, and only lost the ball on six occasions, completing 85 passes at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old was also exceptional at breaking up any of Everton’s attacks before they’d even really begun.

He won four of his seven duels and made three interceptions, meaning he didn’t have to make a single tackle.

Many Arsenal fans will agree with Shearer that Rice was brilliant against Everton at the weekend.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s now time for Rice to convert that into another strong performance this evening when he makes his Champions League debut.

PSV Eindhoven will prove to be a much tougher task, although Rice is also improving the performances of those around him.

He’s a leader on the pitch without the captain’s armband and playing the role Arteta wanted him to perfectly.