Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has opened up about the injury that has frustrated him for much of this season.

Speaking to The Athletic, Smith Rowe talked about his time out of the Arsenal side this season.

It’s been an incredible season at The Emirates, with ten games left to turn potential into an extraordinary league title.

No one would have backed Mikel Arteta’s men to do his at the start of the campaign, but they’ve been relentless.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been playing the best football of their careers.

Arteta has also had to rely on the trio to stay fit all season, with Arsenal lacking some squad depth.

The signing of Leandro Trossard has certainly eased that, and the Belgian has come in and hit the ground running.

However, he would have liked to call on Emile Smith Rowe more, but an injury to his groin has limited his chances at Arsenal this season.

The 22-year-old has now spoken about the decision to have surgery on the issue.

He admitted that he wasn’t sure he’d be the same player after going under the knife.

Arsenal attacker Smith Rowe opens up on injury

Asked about his injury, Smith Rowe said: “I’ve never had surgery before so at the start I was quite worried because I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be the same after it.”

Smith Rowe has managed just eight league appearances this season, all coming from the bench.

He was even substituted as a substitute against Bournemouth after being introduced very early on.

It’s been the case this season that even fringe players have produced hugely important moments.

Reiss Nelson’s incredible goal against Bournemouth earned the Gunners a hugely important three points.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has backed Smith Rowe since his injury, and is a big fan of his work.

He’s been brilliant in training, but right now Arteta won’t want to make unnecessary changes to his starting line-up.

He’s yet to find the back of the net this season, but it feels like there’s a moment of magic coming for Smith Rowe.

He’ll be desperate to make an impact before the end of the campaign to help the Gunners get over the line in the Premier League.

