Arsenal were hard at work in training yesterday and Oleksandr Zinchenko, on his return from injury, really impressed Emile Smith Rowe with his skill.

The Gunners are gearing up for a huge clash against Manchester City in the Community Shield tomorrow. The trophy, in a way, doesn’t really mean much, but starting the season off with some silverware is never a bad thing, is it?

Zinchenko, who has missed all pre-season due to injury, was spotted back in Arsenal training yesterday, and he managed to amaze Smith Rowe.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe reacts to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s skill in Arsenal training

Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last year, and he has proved to be an incredible addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Ukrainian fits the Gunners’ system perfectly. His inverted left-back role played a massive part in helping the Gunners become one of the best sides in the country last season, and he will be key again this term.

Zinchenko suffered an injury in the middle of May and has been out of action since. He missed all the games in pre-season, but Arteta confirmed earlier this week that he should be back in training soon.

Arsenal released some training footage on their website yesterday, and the Ukrainian was indeed back.

He was spotted warming up with a simple game of two-touch with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The 26-year-old Ukrainian then pulled off a lovely bit of skill and ESR was really impressed.

“Oh he’s back,” Smith Rowe can be heard saying.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

The Community Shield game against Manchester City may come a bit too soon for Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international has been out for nearly three months, and it’s never easy to come straight back into the side, especially in a game of such magnitude.

We don’t think Zinchenko will be available for the game tomorrow, but Arsenal fans have nothing to worry about.

Arteta has Jurrien Timber at his disposal now and he has been sensational in pre-season. We expect him to start against Manchester City at left-back tomorrow.