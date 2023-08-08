Ainsley Maitland-Niles has signed for French giants Lyon this summer after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old was announced by the club yesterday, signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side.

After playing more than 130 times for Arsenal, it’s been clear for a while that Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s time at the club needed to come to an end.

Maitland-Niles has never hidden that he wants to play as a central midfielder.

However, his versatility has counted against him throughout his career.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 25-year-old has been shifted out onto the wing in the past, either as a full-back, wing-back or a more attacking option.

Loan moves to West Brom, Romano and Southampton have never quite worked out.

Lyon are the latest team to take a gamble on Maitland-Niles after his Arsenal exit.

He’ll be hoping a spell alongside Alexandre Lacazette can help rebuild his career and potentially even earn him another call-up to the England squad.

Lyon sign Maitland-Niles after Arsenal exit

The five-cap England international posted on Instagram yesterday with the caption: “@ol ALLEZ!!!”

His old Arsenal teammates were delighted for him, with Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson loving the news.

Alex Iwobi simply said: “Big!”, while another academy graduate also seeking an exit, Charlie Patino, enjoyed the announcement too.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Maitland-Niles’s struggles at the Emirates could act as a good lesson for Patino.

The 19-year-old wants to leave this summer although a move doesn’t appear to be imminent.

After enjoying a spell at Blackpool last season, he’s keen to continue playing regular minutes rather than developing behind the scenes at Arsenal.

Maitland-Niles was in a similar position, albeit waiting for an opportunity in midfield while playing in other positions rather than sitting out altogether.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lyon offers Maitland-Niles the perfect chance to prove his worth away from Arsenal.

After being handed the number eight shirt, he could finally get his wish and play a key role in the centre of the pitch.