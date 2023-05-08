Emile Smith Rowe absolutely loved watching £90k-a-week Arsenal man against Newcastle yesterday











Emile Smith Rowe was very impressed with Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli after their 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

It was a massive game for both sides, with the Gunners coming out on top in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

The young Brazilian took to Instagram to celebrate their win in a feisty game at St. James Park.

Newcastle started the game brightly and will think they should have gone ahead in the first few minutes through Jacob Murphy.

It ended up being a game of fine margins, and his strike cannoned off the post denying the home side the lead.

After VAR overturned a Newcastle penalty, Martin Odegaard’s long-range effort gave Arsenal the lead.

He nutmegged Sven Botman with his strike, leaving Nick Pope flat-footed and unable to keep his shot out.

Tempers were flaring throughout the game, and after striking the crossbar in the second-half, Gabriel Martinelli forced Arsenal’s second goal.

His cross was turned into the back of the net by Fabian Schar before being replaced by Leandro Trossard.

Emile Smith Rowe loved Martinelli’s passionate performance for Arsenal yesterday.

It keeps Arsenal’s title hopes alive and the pressure on Manchester City who nearly slipped up against Leeds on Saturday.

Smith Rowe impressed with Arsenal star Martinelli

The £90,000-a-week Brazilian posted on social media after the match with a picture of him gesturing to the home crowd.

He shared the message, “Keep believing Gooners”, and Smith Rowe clearly loved what he saw from the 21-year-old.

Martinelli has been brilliant this season, although yesterday may not have been his best performance.

Gary Neville suggested that he and Bukayo Saka couldn’t get into the game.

Newcastle did well denying Arsenal’s potent wingers space in wide areas, although that opened up the opportunity for Odegaard to score in the first-half.

Smith Rowe and thousands of travelling Arsenal fans would have loved Martinelli’s contribution in front of goal yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have three matches left to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

