Gary Neville says two Arsenal players weren't at their best last night despite 2-0 win











Arsenal picked up a very impressive 2-0 win over Newcastle United last night, and Gary Neville delivered his verdict on the Gunners’ two wide men – Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

St James’ Park has been one of the most difficult away grounds in the Premier League this season. Eddie Howe is slowly building a fortress there, and they could’ve blown Arsenal away in the first 10 minutes. Mikel Arteta’s men, however, weathered the storm and managed to win the game.

Saka and Martinelli, however, didn’t impress Neville on Sky Sports.

Gary Neville says Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli weren’t at their best last night

Newcastle United vs Arsenal last night was a wild game, especially in the first half.

Martin Odegaard‘s strike ended up being the only goal in the first 45 minutes, but it could’ve easily been 4-3 for the Gunners at that point.

The Norwegian himself missed a huge chance just before half-time, but before that, both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli had opportunities to double Arsenal’s lead.

Unfortunately, both players shot straight at Nick Pope, who denied them quite comfortably.

While praising Arsenal, Gary Neville said: “I thought they might get eaten alive. The atmosphere was ferocious. Arsenal grew up here a lot.

“Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for picking Jorginho. Many would have said get Thomas Partey back in there. The class Martin Odegaard showed in the first 30 minutes was outstanding. Jorginho composed his team-mates and guided them.

“(Gabriel) Martinelli and (Bukayo) Saka are still not at their best.”

TBR View:

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have both been unbelievable for Arsenal this season.

The Brazilian has scored 15 goals and provided six assists for the Gunners this term, while the Englishman has managed 14 goals and 11 assists so far.

Those are outrageous numbers for two 21-year-olds, but it has to be said that their form in recent weeks have taken a slight hit.

However, Saka and Martinelli are both still getting into good positions, and that’s the most important thing. Goals will follow sooner rather than later.

