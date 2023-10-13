Emi Martinez reacts with two words after £42m Tottenham player’s performance last night

Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 in their World Cup qualifiers last night, and Emi Martinez seems impressed with Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero.

The 25-year-old has been absolutely incredible over the last few months, hasn’t he? He has wowed everyone, including Lionel Messi, and he continues to make big strides for his country. Romero was excellent for Argentina last night.

Emi Martinez sends message to Tottenham star Cristian Romero’s

Argentina were the favourites going into the game against Paraguay last night, and even though it wasn’t an easy game, they got the job done.

Nicolás Otamendi’s third-minute strike proved to be the winner in the end, and Lionel Scaloni’s men are a happy bunch having won all three of their World Cup qualifying games so far.

A number of players deserve praise for their performance last night, but we need to give Tottenham star Cristian Romero a special mention.

The 25-year-old came under criticism at Spurs last season because of his recklessness, but it looks like he has now found a way to control his aggression.

He was fantastic again last night for Argentina against Paraguay, and Emi Martinez, who along with Romero hasn’t conceded a goal for over 600 minutes, seemed impressed.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Replying to Romero’s Instagram post, Martinez wrote, “My central, followed by a fire emoji.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Romero’s stats for Argentina vs Paraguay

Cristian Romero had a solid game for Argentina last night.

The £42 million (Sky Sports) Tottenham man had 107 touches of the ball and completed 95 of his 102 attempted passes, maintaining a stunning passing accuracy of 95 per cent.

He also won four out of his five attempted aerial duels, made a good interception and wasn’t dribbled past once in the entire game (SofaScore).

It was a really solid display by Romero, and he’s getting better and better every game.