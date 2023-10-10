Emerson Royal reacts with five-words on Instagram after news about £15m Tottenham player

Emerson Royal has now been full of support for his fellow Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie after his call-up from Italy.

Udogie made the senior Italy squad for the first time this week and took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Royal was then quick to comment on the post along with Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham’s Brazilian simply said: “Enjoy bro, you deserved this” – a message very few would disagree with.

20-year-old Udogie has been absolutely outstanding since he started his Spurs career in the Ange Postecoglou era.

The £15m that Tottenham paid for Udogie now looks to be something of a bargain.

And it really would be no surprise if Udogie made his Italy debut over the break and impressed there as well.

Although he will have been optimistic about his start at Spurs, even Ange must be somewhat surprised at how quickly he’s found a back four.

Many thought Royal would be a starter for Tottenham this season, but Pedro Porro has delivered similarly impressive levels to Udogie.

And that’s without even mentioning the pair of centre-backs.

Royal thinks Udogie deserves international recognition for his Tottenham form

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven’s partnership has been the foundation of all of Spurs’ success this season.

And that has never been more evident than in the win at Bournemouth.

Upon a disappointing red card for Yves Bissouma, both van de Ven and Romero were willing to maraud into midfield.

Although they’ve both been stellar defenders this season, it was their ball-carrying ability and confidence that helped win the game.

Of course the biggest challenge for Spurs will now be maintaining these levels over the winter months.

Perhaps Royal will once again play a bigger role alongside the likes of Udogie for Tottenham as the schedule heats up.

The only worry from a Spurs’ point of view right now may be their thin squad.

And South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann has already confirmed that he won’t be resting Son Heung-Min over the break.