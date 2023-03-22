Emerson Royal reacts to Antonio Conte's explosive Tottenham rant











Emerson Royal has been speaking about Antonio Conte’s recent outburst on Tottenham Hotspur and he has insisted that he has a ‘good relationship’ with the Spurs boss.

Tottenham will seemingly be searching for a new manager once again after Conte launched a stunning attack on his players on Saturday.

The Italian boss labelled them ‘selfish’ after they surrendered a 3-1 lead against bottom of the table Southampton.

Spurs look set to part ways with Conte this week after his comments, with The Telegraph reporting that Ryan Mason could be handed the reins until the end of the season.

But Emerson Royal has insisted to Globo Esporte that he has a strong relationship with Conte, despite his comments on the Tottenham players.

Emerson on Conte’s Tottenham rant

Speaking to the outlet after being called up to the Brazil squad, Emerson admitted that he enjoys working under Conte.

“As for Conte, I have a good relationship with him, he’s not that coach that we have a very close relationship with, of talking a lot, it’s his way,” he said.

“He’s a coach who wants to help everyone, instructs, he shows the role he wants in each one’s game. I don’t see any problem, I have a good relationship with him.

“Conte is a coach who has this explosive side of him, a personality he created, but he is a coach who tries to help us as much as possible.” as quoted by Sport Witness.

It’s interesting to hear Emerson’s views on Conte’s outburst, especially as he is a player who has struggled on the most-part under the Italian.

The £26 million man enjoyed a promising spell of form last month but on the whole he has failed to adapt to playing as a wing-back at Tottenham.

It seems likely that Conte will be heading out the exit door at some point this week, but he does retain some support in the Tottenham dressing room if Emerson’s comments are anything to go by.

