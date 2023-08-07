‘Embarrassing’: Jamie Carragher reacts after hearing what Liverpool have now done

Liverpool have reportedly made a new bid for Romeo Lavia and former defender Jamie Carragher is far from impressed.

The Reds are looking to sign Lavia from Southampton. The midfielder is their main priority as the window enters its final few weeks.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Reports surfacing today suggest a bid in the region of £46m has gone in for Lavia.

However, that has been rejected, with Southampton wanting more than £50m for their man.

And reacting to the news over on X, Jamie Carragher has labelled the situation as embarrassing for his former club.

Liverpool have already made signings in midfield this summer but need even more after losing both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi league.

Lavia is seen as one of the best emerging midfield talents in Europe and is considered by Southampton as a superstar of the future.

The Saints left him on the bench for their win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday. The club are expected to sell eventually but only when their asking price is properly met.

Liverpool have to get Lavia done

Carragher does have a bit of a point here. If it’s known to Liverpool that it’s £50m, then why are they messing about with bids just below that figure?

Lavia is clearly a player who really wants to sign so this is effectively an open goal for the Reds.

As Carragher says, they have to just stump up the cash and get this done if they’re serious. If not, then move on to another target.