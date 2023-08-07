Sky Sports journalist claims Liverpool have made £46m bid for Southampton player

Liverpool are trying to get a deal over the line for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and have made a new and improved bid for the midfielder.

Lavia is said to be Liverpool’s main choice to replace Fabinho in midfield and the Reds are keen on getting the deal done.

However, Southampton are standing their ground so far and waiting until a club meets their massive valuation, thought to be north of £50m.

According to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, Liverpool have actually made a third bid of around £46m for Lavia. But despite the size of the bid, Southampton have once again rejected it.

Reddy claims that talks are continuing over a deal but as of now, Southampton are not budging.

The ‘incredible’ Lavia is thought to be on the radar of numerous clubs this summer but it is Liverpool who seem to be pressing the issue the most.

After losing both Fabinho and Henderson, it is vital that Liverpool do bring in a new midfielder. Lavia, it seems, is the one they want to get done.

Time to press on for Liverpool

The window might have weeks to run but the new season is nearly here and Liverpool need to ensure they’re cracking on with getting more signings in.

There is a gaping hole in midfield now and a player like Lavia is very much needed at the moment.

A £46m offer shows that the Reds are indeed serious about signing him. But it does seem that Southampton are just going to dig their heels until the right offer comes in.

Liverpool will know full well what it’s going to take to get this done. At the minute, it seems like they’re testing the water.