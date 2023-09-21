Edu sends Arsenal scouts to watch rapid player, just days after Odegaard called him ‘fantastic’

Arsenal scouts will reportedly be in attendance in Belgium tonight to watch Antonio Nusa as his Club Brugge side take on Besiktas in the Europa Conference League.

The Gunners have shown in recent years that they always have an eye on talented young players. Mikel Arteta‘s willingness to give chances to youngsters makes Arsenal a very attractive club.

Nusa has been linked, and The Express share the latest.

Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews via Getty Images

Arsenal scouts to watch Antonio Nusa tonight

Antonio Nusa is one of the most talented young players in Europe at the moment, and it’s no surprise at all that Arsenal are keeping an eye on him.

90min reported earlier this month that Arsenal and Liverpool are among a number of clubs interested in signing the Norwegian from Brugge next year.

The rapid 18-year-old is already a first-team star and has even played for the Norway national team. He’s on the radar of numerous other sides as well, and there could be some movement soon.

The report from The Express claims that Arsenal’s scouts will be present at the Jan Breydel Stadium to watch Nusa when he faces Besiktas in the Conference League later today.

Scouts from Manchester United are also expected to be there, but the fact that Edu has sent people to watch Nusa suggests he has an eye on him already.

Martin Odegaard has raved about him

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is also the skipper of the Norway national team, and he got a close look at what Nusa was all about.

During the international break this month, Nusa made his Norway debut against Jordan. He scored a goal after just 11 minutes, and in his second game just last week, he provided two assists – one for Odegaard and the other for Erling Haaland.

Nusa impressed everybody with his performances, and Odegaard even raved about him after the game last week.

He said: “Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it every time he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes to such an extent. Incredibly cool.”