Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is still open to signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer.

Arsenal received some terrible news yesterday as new signing Jurrien Timber has now been ruled out for an extended period.

A knee injury picked up against Nottingham Forest has likely ended his first campaign at the Emirates almost as soon as it began.

Arsenal’s squad depth is impressive right now, but Mikel Arteta may want someone who was expected to start most games to be replaced.

The likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are waiting to step up, although the latter might still move on.

Edu is now considering moving for Joao Cancelo to try and improve Arsenal’s defensive options.

The £60m-rated full-back doesn’t appear to have a future at the Etihad.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean a move to the Emirates will be straightforward in the next few weeks.

Edu open to signing Cancelo for Arsenal

The report from the Express suggests that Edu would consider bringing Cancelo to the club if it was ‘financially viable’.

However, they also state that there is ‘huge doubt’ about whether Man City would be happy to do another deal with Arsenal in the transfer market.

The Gunners have already benefitted from working with Man City in the transfer market under Arteta.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have proved to be great additions to the squad.

Cancelo could end up linking up with Jesus again if Edu decides to bring him to Arsenal.

The Portuguese defender once called Jesus a ‘genius’ and already knows his game very well.

It’s hard to see Cancelo heading to the Emirates this summer for several reasons.

Firstly, because Arsenal have already spent quite a lot of money this summer and Cancelo would be another expensive addition.

Man City are unlikely to want to strengthen one of their closest rivals any further after already selling Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer.

Mikel Arteta might also back his current options to cover for Timber and Arsenal’s squad needs thinning out rather than further additions.