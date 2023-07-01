The Declan Rice to Arsenal transfer saga has been going on for a while now, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that we are very close to the end.

It has been no secret that Rice is Arsenal’s top transfer target. Mikel Arteta has been desperate to sign him this summer, and the Gunners have had to work hard to be in the position they are in now.

Speaking on his YouTube channel last night, Romano revealed that talks between Arsenal and West Ham are at the final stages, and a conclusion is expected to be reached really soon.

Fabrizio Romano says Declan Rice to Arsenal deal is close to completion

Arsenal fans have every reason to be over the moon right now as it looks like Declan Rice will be a Gunner soon.

The West Ham United captain is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and an argument can be made that he’d improve every club in the world.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United were interested in signing Rice, but Arsenal have beaten all of them, and the transfer is expected to be made official in the coming days.

Here’s what Romano had to say about the deal last night.

“I’m told that this deal for Declan Rice is really, really close now,” he said. “The agreement between Arsenal and West Ham is in place for the fee – £105 million. They’re negotiating on the payment terms and deal structure.

“But on Friday night, while I’m speaking, the agreement on payment terms is really close. It’s not ‘here we go’ yet. Let’s see how the discussions will continue in the next hours or days.

“But Declan Rice is expected to become an Arsenal player very, very soon. We are at the final bits of this long saga for Declan Rice to Arsenal.”

TBR View:

There’s still a lot of time left in the window and anything can happen, but Arsenal signing Declan Rice may well be the biggest and best transfer this summer.

The Englishman is exactly what the Gunners need. He’s good on the ball, excellent without it, and his ability to carry it forward from his starting position to the final third makes him the perfect fit.

Rice is already one of the best in the business, but he’s still just 24. Under a manager like Arteta, he’ll only get better and could soon become much more of a superstar than he already is.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can announce the transfer early next week.