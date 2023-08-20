Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wasn’t best pleased with Joelinton during their match against Manchester City.

Sam Matterface and Trevor Sinclair were commentating on Newcastle’s first defeat of the season on TalkSPORT yesterday.

After a phenomenal win over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park last weekend, Newcastle faced a much more difficult challenge at the Etihad.

Treble-winning Manchester City put in another fantastic performance led by Phil Foden in midfield.

Newcastle would have been full of confidence going into the match after ending last weekend top of the league.

However, they never really grew into the game and couldn’t carve out any real clear-cut opportunities.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Eddie Howe wasn’t pleased with Joelinton and how he closed down some of Manchester City’s players.

The Brazilian is normally full of energy and doesn’t stop during games.

However, Man City are a completely different prospect to any other Premier League side and dragged the 27-year-old out of position regularly.

Howe angry with Joelinton against Man City

During the first half, Kyle Walker set the ball back to Manuel Akanji, but his ball towards the far post was overhit, not threatening the goal or giving his teammates a chance to latch onto it.

Lead commentator Sam Matterface said: “And Eddie Howe is going absolutely barmy at Joelinton for not getting out and closing that attempt down.

Trevor Sinclair added: “Yeah, you’ve got to get out to the ball because if that goes in the top corner, there’s no way that the goalkeeper can save it.

“Little bit too passive as the ball gets laid back by Phil Foden, get out to it and try and get something on the ball.

“He doesn’t do that, fortunately for Joelinton the shot from [Manuel] Akanji was in between a shot and a cross where he’d seen a bit of movement from [Erling] Haaland and he was caught in between two and it ended up going harmlessly over the bar.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle’s performance yesterday would have brought them back down to earth after last weekend’s thrashing of Aston Villa.

Howe will know the likes of Joelinton need to put in better performances in the future than they did against Man City.

Even Anthony Gordon, who shone at St. James’ Park, was maybe lucky to stay on the pitch after a few poorly-timed fouls.