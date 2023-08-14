‘Like a man possessed’: Pundit thinks Howe’s summer decision inspired 22-year-old Newcastle player’s display

Tony Cascarino has suggested that Anthony Gordon played like a man possessed in Newcastle United’s emphatic victory over Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Cascarino was speaking to The Times after Eddie Howe’s men got their campaign off to the dream start with a 5-1 win against Unai Emery’s side.

It was surely the best performance Newcastle fans have seen Anthony Gordon produce since his move from Everton last season.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle were absolutely relentless against the Villans. And Gordon definitely helped set the tone, with his energy and work-rate for the Magpies.

Gordon looked like man possessed in Newcastle win

He also set up the opening goal for Sandro Tonali. And he was not afraid to get stuck in and invite challenges from the opponents. It was no wonder that he received a huge ovation when he came off for Harvey Barnes.

Photo: by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In fact, Cascarino believes that the arrival of Barnes has probably had a positive impact on Gordon ahead of his first full campaign on Tyneside.

“Anthony Gordon had a great game for Newcastle, playing like a man possessed from the first minute,” he told The Times. “As a former pro, I couldn’t help connecting that to the fact that Harvey Barnes was on the bench, and indeed came on and played well himself. There’s nothing like a bit of competition to bring out the best in people. The same might be said for Alexander Isak who also saw Callum Wilson on the bench.”

Gordon is one player who really has a point to prove at Newcastle. He arrived midway through last season for a lot of money. And the way he left Everton left a sour taste in many supporters’ mouths.

He then managed to only score one goal for Howe’s side before the end of the season. So it seems imperative that he manages to step up this year and silence his doubters.

Clearly, he is off to a very good start. And Newcastle have some serious momentum after just one game.

But Howe will hope that it is just the beginning for the 22-year-old and there is plenty more to come from him as the campaign goes on.