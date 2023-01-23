Eddie Howe shares training update on Newcastle forward Callum Wilson











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that Callum Wilson has barely trained since the World Cup.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, Howe provided an update on Wilson’s fitness.

Newcastle climbed to third in the table this weekend, benefitting from Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal.

They put in another good display against Patrick Vieira’s side, but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

Howe went with Wilson over Alexander Isak in the starting line-up, before making the switch just after the hour mark.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The pair combined to score a late winner against Fulham the week before, but Howe decided to stick with one striker.

Isak couldn’t make the breakthrough in place of Wilson, although Kieron Dyer admitted his movement is better than the Englishman’s.

Howe said Newcastle weren’t seeing Wilson at his sharpest, given how much training he had missed.

He will hope the £46k-a-week forward can join in more regularly soon.

Speaking to the press about the 30-year-old after Saturday’s draw, Howe said: “He’s had very limited training time. He came back from the World Cup and had an illness.

“He’s missed big chunks of training and I think that always affects your sharpness as a player – regardless of position.

“Callum’s worked really hard for the team and, knowing him as I do, the goals are just around the corner.”

Wilson hasn’t found the back of the net in the league since October, a run of six league games.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The England international does plenty of work off the ball, but his lethal finishing is one of his strongest attributes.

Howe is a tough operator in training, as Wilson’s Newcastle teammates have alluded to before.

Not being able to take part fully will affect his fitness and link-up play with his teammates.

Wilson’s form will be key to Newcastle playing in Europe next season.

They couldn’t have asked for a better start to their campaign, but they need to maintain those levels to stay in the top four until May.

Show all